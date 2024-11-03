Vidya Balan goes 'Oh my god' after watching the most adorable Manjulika

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Vidya Balan, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, shared a video featuring the most adorable Manjulika.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Balan posted an adorable clip of a little girl enacting her iconic character, Manjulika. She captioned the post, “Oh my god!! The most adorable #Manjulika @witchofmoons".

In the video, the little girl can be heard saying, “Manjulika chahiye,” as she begins to cover her face with her hair. Lately, Vidya has been actively promoting “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, in which she reprises her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika. This much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise marks her comeback after her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 film.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the Kartik Aaryan-led film was released in theatres on November 1, clashing with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again” at the box office. The horror-comedy has received mixed responses from audiences. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” collected Rs 36.60 crore on its opening day, making it Kartik’s biggest opener to date. He tweeted, “KARTIK AARYAN VS KARTIK AARYAN: 'BB3' TAKES MASSIVE LEAD... Day 1 biz... 2024: #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Rs 36.60 cr, 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Rs 14.11 cr, 2020: #LoveAajKal Rs 12.40 cr, 2023: #SatyaPremKiKatha Rs 9.25 cr (Thursday), 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh Rs 9.10 cr, 2019: #LukaChuppi Rs 8.01 cr, 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 Rs 6.80 cr, 2023: #Shehzada Rs 6 cr, 2024: #ChanduChampion Rs 5.40 cr".

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment of the popular franchise. The first film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The second installment, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” (2022), featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The latest film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Meanwhile, “Singham Again” boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

