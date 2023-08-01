For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who portrays Anita Bhabi in the superhit television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', has spoken about the friendship bond with her bestie and shared that though they may not speak regularly but the two share such a mature friendship that they are always there when one needs the other.

Ahead of the Friendship Day which happens to be on August 6, the actress said that she believes in quality over quantity when it comes to friendship

Talking about the same, the actress said: "In life, we meet numerous people. Still, some leave a lasting impact, and my dear friend Shilpy is one of those special individuals. Despite my busy shooting schedule, she's been by my side through thick and thin, and I cherish our close bond. Although I may not speak with her often, she remains understanding and always there when I need her."

The actress further mentioned that for her the quality of friendship matters more than anything else. She believes in having fewer friends but is confident that all her friends will always be by her side should she need emotional support or help with anything else.

"I value the quality of my friendships over quantity, and Shilpy is a like-minded and trustworthy companion. We've created beautiful memories, from taking shortcuts to school, crossing boundaries, and sharing secret crushes to playfully competing for the teachers' favour. With Shilpy, I've learned the true essence of friendship - being honest with each other, which matters the most," she added.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs Monday through Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.