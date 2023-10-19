Vidisha Srivastava attends Mumbai's 'Garba' night

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared her excitement about the Navratri festivities, and opened up on attending the Mumbai’s famous Garba night, calling it an enchanting experience.

Navratri is a significant festival in India that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across several states, with devotees observing a nine-day fast, paying respect to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, and flocking to various famous dandiya grounds in cities to play Garba with their loved ones.

This year Vidisha joined these celebrations by attending Mumbai's famous Garba night and getting soaked in the Garba fever.

Talking about the same, Vidisha said: “Navratri holds immense significance for my family and me. We joyously embrace this festival each year with unwavering devotion, faithfully following the tradition of the nine-day colours and offering daily prayers to Goddess Durga.”

"This year is exceptionally special as I celebrate Maa Durga's festival alongside my three-month-old daughter, Aadya. Eagerly anticipating a break from my hectic schedule, I finally seized the opportunity to partake in Mumbai's renowned Garba night with my family, including my daughter, after receiving a special invitation as a guest for the event last night,” she shared.

The ‘Meri Gudiya’ fame actress further said: “Our time at the Garba night was enchanting as we danced to the melodious tunes of renowned singers, surrounded by a sea of enthusiastic individuals following the same rhythmic steps—the traditional Garba attire adorned by everyone added to the visual splendour of the evening.”

“Hailing from Varanasi, attending such a celebrated Mumbai Garba night had always been a childhood dream, and the experience surpassed all expectations. The vibrant atmosphere of the city was exhilarating beyond words. Performing on stage with an exuberant crowd cheering us on created an incredible feeling. The warmth and affection we received from our viewers are deeply appreciated and filled my heart with joy,” she said.

She further added: "Throughout the Navratri celebrations, I ritually followed the colours every day designated for each night, representing a distinct facet of the festival. Firmly convinced that the essence of Garba should radiate positivity and joy, that memorable night perfectly embodied this belief. Navratri is one of my cherished festivals, celebrated with steadfast devotion and boundless enthusiasm.”

The show airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.