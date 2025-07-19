Vidhya Gopal says, ‘Jaadu Waali Chimki’ from 'Aap Jaisa Koi' helped her explore new 'vocal personality'

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Playback singer Vidhya Gopal, who has lent her voice to the song 'Jaadu Waali Chimki' from the recently released film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, has said that the song allowed her to explore a new vocal personality.

The track has emerged as a breakout hit from the film’s album, and is being loved for its quirky energy and playful vibe, with Vidhya’s voice bringing Chimki to life. The track is a whimsical introduction to the female protagonist, Madhu, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, a Bengali girl with a heart full of contradictions, as soulful as she is unpredictable.

Talking about the song, Vidhya said, “The response to ‘Jaadu Waali Chimki’ has been so heartwarming, I feel both honoured and grateful. The moment I heard the song, I knew I was going to have a lot of fun recording it. The mischief and energy the track needed was unlike anything I’ve sung before. It helped me explore a completely new vocal personality. 'Jaadu Waali Chimki’ isn’t just Fatima Sana’s introduction, it also builds her character”.

Vidhya Gopal has sung this song alongside Devender Pal Singh, with composition by Justin Prabhakaran and lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar. Together, they beautifully capture Madhu’s essence through the track’s tender mischief and emotional depth.

She further mentioned, “You get a glimpse of this vibrant Bengali girl who feels deeply, and that makes the storyline even more exciting. Justin sir is a remarkable composer who had a clear vision of what he wanted from his singers, which really helped me while working on the song. It gave me the space to experiment a little and truly enjoy bringing Madhu’s world to life through my voice. I tried to imagine the character and really feel the song while singing it. I was honestly quite nervous at first, but Justin sir made me feel comfortable and confident and that made all the difference. It’s been a creatively fulfilling journey”.

Vidhya Gopal is known for her experimental style, and has lent her voice to popular series like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Permanent Roommates’, and ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’, as well as films such as Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’, and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

She has also released her live audio-visual album titled ‘Vidhya Gopal Mehfil’ recently. The album features 8 tracks rooted in traditional genres like thumri, dadra, and folk music.

