Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal has kick-started the promotional tour for his upcoming film "Chhaava" with a spiritual touch, seeking blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city.

The actor visited the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to invoke Lord Shiva's strength before embarking on his Pan-India journey to promote the film ahead of its February 14 release.

In the photos and videos shared from his visit, Vicky is seen performing a traditional pooja at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, following the rituals with the guidance of the pandit. The actor, dressed in a simple maroon kurta with white pants, offered prayers, paying homage to Lord Shiva before embarking on the promotional journey for Chhaava.

On a related note, ‘Chhaava,’ helmed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the powerful roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively. On Thursday, the makers of the upcoming film unveiled the song "Aaya Re Toofan," the second track from the highly anticipated historical epic.

This electrifying anthem is composed and sung by the Academy Award-winning A.R. Rahman. The song was launched in Sambhajinagar by Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar amidst a large group of fans and media.

Speaking about the song, Vicky shared, “Aaya Re Toofan’ is a primal force of nature. Every single person on the set poured their heart, blood, and sweat into honouring the sacred legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This wasn’t just a song for us; it was a responsibility, a calling.”

“I’m honoured that the legendary A.R. Rahman sir has powered this anthem with his mesmerising composition and mighty voice, invoking an era of unmatched bravery. Launching it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a land that carries the weight of his name and his sacrifice, feels like destiny bringing everything full circle,” the Uri actor added.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, "Chhaava" is slated to hit theaters on February 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.