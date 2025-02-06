Vishal Dadlani calls Anurag Saikia ‘one of the most progressive and unique composers’

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Dadlani has lavished praise on fellow composer Anurag Saikia of ‘Panchayat’ fame. Vishal called Anurag one of the most progressive music composers of his generation.

He made the declaration during the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. Last year, Anurag’s track ‘Aye Raja Ji’ from the superhit streaming series ‘Panchayat’ became a viral hit as it exploded on social media.

The latest episode of ‘Indian Idol’ pays tribute to the greatest Rajshri hits. Director-producer Sooraj R. Barjatya, who is making his OTT debut with ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ graced the episode along with lead actors of the show.

During the episode, Vishal said, "We must say out loud that Anurag Saikia is a name you'll remember and hear forever and ever. He is going to do great work. He is one of the most progressive and unique composers of today's time. I am so honored and so happy that you are here today. It's such a beautiful composition, a beautiful song. Thank you for it”.

There’s something truly special about a musician being recognised by a fellow artist, and in that moment, the warmth of appreciation and respect was undeniable. Anurag, who has spent years weaving magic through his music, stood humbled and grateful, proof that great music doesn’t just reach ears, it reaches hearts.

‘Bada Naam Karenge’ stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, Bhavesh Babani, and others.

Premiering on Sony LIV on February 7, ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ is the latest offering from Rajshri Productions, and is bound to be a timeless classic, much like its unforgettable music.

‘Indian Idol’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

