Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika: Your recovery is more important than anything else

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared that the recovery of his “maharani” Rashmika Mandanna is more important than anything else.

In the late hours of Friday, Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs from the promotional event of their upcoming film “Chhaava”. The first picture, Vicky is seen bowing down with folded hands in front of the actress, who is sitting on a wheelchair due to a fractured leg.

The second photograph showed the two stars sitting as they addressed the crowd.

For the caption, Rashmika wrote: “Maharaj. Bhosle parivaar ka har purush pahaadi toofan hai. You as Vicky Kaushal and as Raaje are most definitely a toofan. You truly have a way of making all of us feel very special.”

She mentioned that it was lovely to have the actor in Hyderabad.

“And next time please do allow me to host you properly. I am so sorry I am not in my best capacity to run around supporting you with the promotions but I promise you I will do my best,” she added.

Vicky took to the comment section and wrote: “Maharani!! Your recovery is more important than anything else. See you super soon.”

During a promotional event, Vicky was seen greeting the audience in Telugu with the help of Rashmika.

Vicky Kaushal said, "Namashkar to everyone. Are you all doing well? Very happy to be here in Hyderabad!"

In another video doing rounds on social media, Vicky Kaushal was seen helping Rashmika.

The actress sustained a severe leg injury on her right foot during a gym session.

In the meantime, the makers of "Chhaava" recently unveiled the first track from the much-awaited movie, “Jaane Tu”. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, the track has been crooned by Arijit Singh.

Irshad Kamil has penned the soulful lyrics for the song. The song captures the electrifying chemistry between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his better half Maharani Yesubai.

