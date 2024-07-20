'Vibe Check': Tina Datta enjoys her fancy Maldives vacation

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Tina Datta on Saturday shared a video of herself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, giving fans major travel goals.

Tina, who is known for her work in the show 'Uttaran', took to Instagram, where she has 4.7 million followers, and posted a reel video.

In the clip, Tina is seen wearing a blue monokini with an orange print.

The actress has her hair tied up in a bun and accessorised the look with black sunglasses.

The video shows her taking a dip in the pool and enjoying a floating breakfast.

She captioned the video: “Vibe check: Me, Sea, and the (infinite symbol) horizon #waterbaby #maldives.”

Tina is on vacation in the Maldives with her mother, Madhumita Datta.

Born in Kolkata, Tina, who is an avid yoga and pilates enthusiast, made her debut at the age of five with the show 'Sister Nivedita'. She made her film debut as a child artist in the Bengali film 'Pita Maata Santan'.

Tina has appeared in Bengali films like ‘Dus Number Bari’, 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', and ‘Sagarkanya’. She also featured in Rituparno Ghosh's film ‘Chokher Bali’, alongside Aishwarya Rai.

The actress played the role of young Lalita in Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's movie 'Parineeta'.

Tina has also been a part of shows like 'Durga', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Daayan', and most recently, 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

The 32-year-old actress also participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', where MC Stan emerged as the winner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.