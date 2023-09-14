VFS Global renews India’s visa contract for Sweden

New Delhi, Sept 14 (IANS) The Swedish Ministry of Justice has awarded VFS Global the global tender to provide visa services in 37 countries, including India.

Under this new agreement, VFS Global will continue to operate on behalf of the government of Sweden in eight regions worldwide -- South Asia, the Americas, South East Asia, China, the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Europe, and Russia.

In India, Sweden visa applications are accepted across eight VFS Global visa application centres (VACs) such as Ahmadabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune.

VFS Global has worked with the government of Sweden since 2014 and under the new contract will provide Schengen visa services short term C visas, including biometric enrolment in 37 countries.

Since 2019, VFS Global has handled nearly 500,000 visa applications on behalf of the government of Sweden.

Chris Dix, Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said: “We look forward to offering Swedish visa applicants best-in-class visa solutions, and a seamless application process across eight regions globally.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.