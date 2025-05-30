Rana Naidu Season 2: Venkatesh Daggubati talks about playing Naga Naidu

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Veteran star Venkatesh Daggubati, who is all set to reprise his role as the self-centered and rule-breaking Naga Naidu in “Rana Naidu Season 2,” has spoken about his character.

The actor opened up on his character and shared: “He’s unpredictable, yes, but his love for his family runs deep — that’s something I really relate to. We both love our families — but that’s where the similarity ends,” Venkatesh said.

He added: “That’s the one thing Venky and Naga share. But otherwise? I’m predictable, Naga isn’t.”

The actor draws a clear line.

“I like structure and stability. Naga? He lives for drama. I don’t play mind games — but Naga, he’s full of surprises. You never really know what he's thinking,” he said.

The constant push and pull between charm and chaos.

Venkatesh said: “There’s always something simmering with Naga. You can’t look away.”

Rana Naidu Season 2 is set to release on June 13 on Netflix.

Rana Naidu is an action crime drama television series on Netflix directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati (as the title character), Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. The series was released on 10 March 2023.

Talking about Venkatesh, he made his debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986. He achieved stardom with box-office hits such as Srinivasa Kalyanam, Brahma Puthrudu, Prema, Dhruva Nakshatram, Bobbili Raja, and Kshana Kshanam.

The star received further acclaim for his notable performances as a painter in Swarnakamalam, Sathruvu, Dharma Chakram, Coolie No. 1, Surya IPS, Gharshana, Chanti, Pavitra Bandham, Ganesh, Jayam Manadera, Lakshmi, Tulasi, and Venky Mama, Chintakayala Ravi, Namo Venkatesa, F2, F3, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Eenaadu, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Drushyam, and Drushyam 2 to name a few.

