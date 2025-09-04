‘Vasudha’ actor Abhishek Sharrma sheds light on next big challenge for his character

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Sharrma, who essays the role of Devansh in the television show ‘Vasudha’, has spoken up about the next big challenge that his character in the show faces, and will have to brave through.

A recently released promo of the show captures Devansh professing his love to Vasu in the most romantic way, marking a major turning point in the storyline.

Over the course of the show, Devansh has been portrayed as a loyal, ambitious, and deeply respectful young man whose life revolves around his family values. He has always been someone who carefully draws boundaries and never crosses them. However, with love now entering his life, Dev is ready to step outside his comfort zone and express his true feelings to Vasu, creating one of the most heartfelt and emotional moments of the series so far.

Talking about the change, Abhishek Sharrma told IANS, “Dev’s next big challenge will be hiding his love from his mother, as well as from Vasu’s father, Hanuman Kaku, both of whom stand firmly against their union. For Dev, maintaining a delicate balance between nurturing his relationship with Vasu and keeping it a secret from his family until the right time will not be easy”.

He further mentioned that the audience will witness Dev’s emotional journey as he slowly and steadily works to convince his mother to accept their love.

“As star-crossed lovers, Dev and Vasu will stop at nothing to be together, and Dev is determined to do everything in his power to win his mother’s approval at the same time, viewers can look forward to the couple’s heartfelt and romantic moments as they manage to keep their bond strong and their love alive without anyone discovering their secret. This mix of secrecy, passion, and determination will surely keep the audience hooked”, he added.

