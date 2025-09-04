Goa set to host India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup Qualifier clash on Oct 14

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that Goa will play host to India’s upcoming AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C home fixture against Singapore on October 14. The match will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, a venue with a rich history of staging major international and domestic football encounters.

The AIFF made the announcement through its official social media channels on Thursday, underlining the importance of the clash as India look to revive their qualifying campaign. "The AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C match between India and Singapore on October 14 will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa," the federation stated.

This will be the second meeting between the two nations in October. The away leg is scheduled for October 9 at the National Stadium in Singapore, making it a crucial double-header that could go a long way in shaping the fate of both teams in the qualification race.

Singapore currently lead the group with a win and a draw, giving them four points from two games. India, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the table, having managed just one point after a draw and a defeat. The Blue Tigers will need to turn things around quickly if they are to keep alive hopes of booking their spot in the continental showpiece.

The group winners will earn direct qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, which will feature 24 teams, including the host nation. For India, who have participated in the previous two editions of the tournament, the qualifiers present an opportunity to continue building their presence on the Asian stage. The Goa fixture is expected to attract strong local support, with fans hopeful that the Blue Tigers can capitalise on home advantage to spark a much-needed resurgence.

