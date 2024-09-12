Varun Tej-starrer 'Matka' final schedule commences at Ramoji Film City

Mumbai, Sep12 (IANS) Varun Tej’s upcoming thriller “Matka” has generated a huge amount of buzz since its announcement and first look poster. Meanwhile, to keep its hype on top the makers have shared an exciting update about its final leg.

The makers took to their social media platform Instagram on Thursday and wrote, “And, the End Game Begins... The final schedule of Mega Prince @varunkonidela7’s #MATKA is underway with some key sequences being shot in RFC. Exciting updates coming your way.”

The makers also shared a riveting poster featuring Varun Tej on the poster with a glass of alcohol, gun and a stash of cash in its background.

As per early reports, "Matka" will be set in the background of the late 50s and 80s era which highlighted the impact of gambling on India and made the rise of India’s biggest Matka king named Ratan Khatri who was involved in the empire of betting.

Apart from Tej, "Matka" will also feature Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Kishore Kumar G, Naveen Chandra and Ravindra Vijay in crucial roles, helmed by Sridevi Soda Center fame director Karuna Kumar.

The film is expected to be released in the year 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Varun Tej was last seen in an aerial-action-thriller titled Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film was set on the events followed by Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, which featured Manushi Chhillar, Ruhani Sharma, Shataf Figar, Paresh Pahuja and Mir Sarwar in crucial roles.

The music was done by Mahanati fame music director Mickey J. Meyer and cinematography was handled by Hari K. Vedantam. Operation Valentine was bankrolled by Ravi Ahuja and Sandeep Mudda under the banner of Sony Pictures and God Bless Entertainment.

The action-thriller made its grand release on March 1, 2024, but received a thumbs-down response from cine-goers and critics for not understanding the depth of such a crucial event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.