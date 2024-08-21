Varun Sood says his new show made him realise he’s a funny guy

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Varun Sood, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Call Me Bae’, has said that the series made him realise he has a good sense of humour.



The actor spoke to the media during an event in Mumbai, and shared that earlier he didn’t realise that he has a funny side. He mentioned perhaps his mother felt he is funny but he didn’t think of it much given mothers always appreciate their children.

In the series Varun plays a gym trainer, and one of the love interests of Ananya Panday, who essays the titular character of a privileged Delhi girl.

Ananya’s titular character of Bae belongs to an affluent family from Delhi and has grown up in a very protected environment but has to move to Bombay. The trailer of the show promises a fun ride as it is funny, glossy, a little over the top and self-referential.

The series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

Varun Sood, who hails from Delhi, initially planned to follow his father and grandfather’s footsteps as join the Army but later changed his trajectory towards showbiz. He started his career as a fitness trainer, and went on to participate in reality shows like ‘MTV Roadies’, ‘MTV Splitsvilla’, ‘Ace of Space’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. He made his acting debut with ‘Ragini MMS: Returns’.

Prior to ‘Call Me Bae’, Varun was seen in the drama thriller streaming series ‘Karmma Calling’ in which he shared the screen with Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, And Vikramjeet Virk. The series is the Indian remake of ‘Revenge’ created by Mike Kelley, and its plot is inspired by Alexandre Dumas' 1844 novel ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’.

Meanwhile, ‘Call Me Bae’ is set to drop on Prime Video on September 6.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.