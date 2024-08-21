Malaika Arora shares tempting glimpse of ‘happiness’ on her plate

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Ditching the calories, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora indulged in some tasty food as she shared a tempting glimpse of “happiness” on her plate.

Malaika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a plate full of yumminess featuring egg crepes, some tikkis and an avocado.

She captioned the image: “Happiness on my plate…”

Earlier this month, Malaika shared a few moments from her visit to Napoleon's tomb in France.

Malaika shared a handful of pictures from her Paris getaway, where in one picture, a portrait of Jesus Christ could be seen from inside the Dome Des Invalides, Tombeau De Napoleon.

The tomb has Napoleon's remains following their repatriation to France from Saint Helena in 1840, at the initiative of King Louis Philippe I and his minister Adolphe Thiers.

The diva also shared a picture of a sword from the museum. She also attended the Paris Olympics and cheered for Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver in javelin throw on Thursday night.

Talking about her work life, Malaika, whose split with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made headlines, has judged reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye', 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Perfect Bride', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'India's Got Talent', 'India's Next Top Model', 'MTV Supermodel of the Year', and 'India's Best Dancer'.

She also appeared in the reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. She is fondly remembered as the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl courtesy her dance moves on a train from the film “Dil Se…” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam.

