Varun Sharma is thrilled that college students relate to Choocha

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) It is his endearing nature and affable characteristic that makes the character of Choocha from ‘Fukrey’ franchise so relatable and actor Varun Sharma is thrilled that college students too resonate with him.

Varun, who again crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide with ‘Fukrey 3’, was seen at an event where he was welcomed with loud cheers, whistles and thunderous claps. The younger lot could not contain their excitement and were seen screaming out his name and saying "I love you".

Overwhelmed with the gesture, Varun said: "College is a time when we all go through a rollercoaster of emotions, and Choocha's character captures the essence of those memorable years.”

He added: “His antics and camaraderie with friends are a reflection of the beautiful chaos that college life brings. I'm thrilled that college students relate to him, and I hope they enjoy 'Fukrey 3' just as much as the previous films."

For students, Varun’s ability to effortlessly blend humour and heart is a winning combination. His witty banter and comical timing make him a favorite among this age group.

In the world of entertainment dominated by glamorous and larger-than-life stars, Varun stands out as a breath of fresh air. He portrays characters that mirror the everyday struggles and quirks of college life, making him immensely likable.

Choocha, his iconic role in the 'Fukrey' franchise, strikes a chord with college goers on multiple levels. His escapades and antics are reminiscent of the adventures that many students embark on during their formative years.

Choocha's dreams, which are both absurd and hilarious, resonate with the dreams and aspirations of young adults. Varun's portrayal of Choocha's journey from innocence to wisdom offers an inspiring narrative for college students who are navigating the complexities of adulthood.

Moreover, Choocha's interactions with his group of friends in the movie represent the tight-knit friendships that college students cherish. His effortless banter with his co-stars creates an authentic and relatable camaraderie that mirrors the bonds formed during the young experience.

These friendships, filled with laughter and occasional chaos, reflect the essence of college life, making Varun all the more likable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.