Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Varun Mitra, who is set to essay the role of Lieutenant Triveni Singh in the upcoming streaming project 'Rakshak- India's Braves, Chapter 1, Kahani Jammu Station Ki', has said that the project is a homage to all the heroes, who have laid down their lives for the nation.

The trailer of ‘Rakshak- India’s Braves’ was unveiled on Thursday, and is inspired by real-life incidents, the three-part film tells the story of Lieutenant Triveni Singh, a young soldier who sacrificed his own life to safeguard over 300 civilians who were caught in the crossfire, while trying to secure Jammu Railway Station.

The trailer showcases Triveni Singh bravely fighting and gunning down terrorists in direct combat and selflessly sacrificing his life to save the lives of citizens.

Talking about the same, Varun shared, “This is the story of each and every soldier who fought for our country and to safeguard the citizens. Lt. Triveni Singh laid down his life for us, and this holds true for all the other martyrs as well. This film is an homage to all of them and reminds us of the kind of sacrifices the armed forces make so that we can live freely and safely."

"Playing a real-life combat hero is a huge challenge for any actor, and it’s a huge source of pride as well. There is pressure and responsibility that comes along while portraying this kind of role. ‘Rakshak’ is the story of bravery and courage that the martyrs display on the battlefield," he added.

Directed by Akshay Chaubey, and produced by Juggernaut, the film also stars Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles, and will premiere on August 11 on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.