Varun Dhawan pulls Keerthy Suresh’s leg over her recent marriage

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Baby John’, was in a playful mood recently as he pulled the leg of his co-star Keerthy Suresh.

During a recent promotional event for the film, Varun was seen teasing Keerthy. He said, “Our new bride has come to Mumbai. I don't want to be the only married actor. Now we both are. Congratulations”.

Earlier, Varun came out in support of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun after the latter was arrested by cops in Hyderabad. A video showing Varun talking about the unfortunate stampede at Sandhya Theatre surfaced on the Internet.

In the video, the actor said, “Safety protocols are not something that an actor can take on himself. We can tell people around us. I can talk about this only. Cinepolis theatre has made a very good arrangement here. And we are grateful to them for that. Don’t get me wrong, the incident that took place in Hyderabad is very painful. I feel very sorry for it, and send my condolences. But at the same time, I think the blame cannot be placed on just one person”.

Varun defended Allu Arjun as he inferred that the Telugu superstar wasn’t solely responsible for the mishap.

Allu Arjun was allegedly arrested from his house in Hyderabad on Friday, as he was taken in for questioning by the cops. The ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ actor also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space.

The actor was, however, released on bail, and returned to his home the next day after spending the night in the prison.

