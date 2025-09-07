Varun Dhawan finds the best dance partner for Bijuria, says 'sorry Janhvi Kapoor'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Varun Dhawan has found a new dance partner, and the best one at that in his furry baby Joey.

Varun was seen grooving with his furry friend on the “Bijuria” track from his highly anticipated next, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

The goofy clip had him enjoying some masti time with Joey, ditching his original dance partner for the song, Janhvi Kapoor.

Apologizing to his 'Bawaal' co-star, Varun penned the caption: "Found the best dance partner...Sorry @janhvikapoor."

Reacting to the post, actress Pooja Hegde, who will be seen alongside Varun in "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", shared: "Joey has had enough," followed by a laughing with tears emoji.

Their co-star Mouni Roy added: "Joeyyyyyyyyyy," along with four love-eyed emojis.

The makers of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” unveiled the “Bijuria” song on Wednesday.

Talking about the remixed number, Varun said: “When I first heard this new version of Bijuria, nostalgia hit hard, and I knew it was something special. There’s a connection and a vibe we’ve all grown up listening and dancing to, but this version has a fresh, crazy energy that matches the madness of our film and makes you want to get up and dance.”

Reflecting on the shooting of the song, he added: “Shooting this with Janhvi and getting the OG Sonu Nigam sir singing the track was a fun experience, the hookstep, beats, and the vibe has been stuck in my head ever since. I hope this song plays at every party in the coming festive season."

The new version of the "Bijuria" song originally crooned by Sonu Nigam has been reimagined, composed, and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with additional lyrics also provided by him.

Nigam claimed that "Bijuria" is one of those songs that has lived many lives.

“When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal . Revisiting it now decades later, feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version.", he shared.

