Varanasi witnessed tremendous transformation under PM Modi’s leadership: Nagendra Pandey

Varanasi, April 11 (IANS) Nagendra Pandey, former President of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, on Friday hailed the unprecedented transformation of Varanasi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a remarkable example of development and vision-driven governance.

Speaking to IANS, Nagendra Pandey said that the scale of change in Varanasi is visible on the ground and doesn’t need documentation to be validated.

“The development in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency doesn’t require reading newspapers or reports. One only needs to walk around the city. Even a young visitor to Varanasi is surprised to see the transformation. Roads that were once only five metres wide have now been expanded to ten metres. Narrow lanes have turned into smooth, four-lane roads. This is the reality people see and experience,” he said.

Pandey further emphasised the impact of infrastructure growth on the local economy.

“So many flyovers have been constructed in Banaras in just ten years. Roads have been developed at an incredible pace, connecting cities like Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Ramnagar, and Allahabad. If you speak to hotel owners or taxi drivers, you’ll hear how their incomes have increased. Someone who once ran a small tea stall has built a hotel today. That’s the scale of transformation,” he added.

He noted that Varanasi has not only expanded physically but has also grown in terms of educational and healthcare infrastructure.

“Schools and colleges have better facilities now. The establishment of Ishwar Medical College and a major Ayurveda college here stands as a testament to our progress. Even our airport and railway station now appear world-class, offering ten times more amenities than before,” he added.

Commenting on Prime Minister Modi’s 50th visit to Varanasi, where he laid the foundation stone for 44 new development projects, Pandey expressed appreciation.

“The Prime Minister said that Maa Ganga has called him to Kashi, and we believe there is a divine purpose behind his work. He didn’t come here with any personal agenda but to serve—whether by distributing Ayushman cards or implementing welfare schemes. He doesn’t just make promises; he fulfills them,” Pandey said.

Addressing the ongoing discussion around the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Pandey clarified misconceptions.

“Some are spreading confusion about the Waqf Act. This amendment wasn’t brought up suddenly. It was well thought out. There are many marginalised ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims who were previously neglected. This law brings equality and inclusiveness for them. The critics are often those misusing the system for personal gain,” he said.

Pandey concluded by saying that the positive outcomes of the amended Waqf Act will become evident in the coming years, benefiting communities that were long overlooked.

