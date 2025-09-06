‘Valsala Club’ brings a bizarre village tradition to the big screen

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (IANS) Malayalam cinema is set to explore an eccentric slice of imagination with Valsala Club, releasing on September 26.

Set in the fictional village of Bharathakkunnu, the film revolves around a peculiar tradition where disrupting weddings is not only accepted but celebrated as a sport and community festival.

In this village, halting a marriage is seen as a matter of pride rather than shame, with families often obstructing even their own children’s nuptials. The highest “wedding stoppers” are honoured with the Mudakku Dand award.

Against this odd backdrop rises the Valsala Club -- a group of spirited youngsters who challenge the regressive practice, igniting a clash between reform and tradition. Their mission takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of a mysterious young woman, whose presence reshapes the course of events.

The film marks the directorial debut of Anush Mohan, who blends satire, humour, and fantasy to tell this unconventional tale. Produced by Jini S. under the Falcon Cinemas banner, Valsala Club emphasizes story and character over star power.

The ensemble cast includes Vineeth Thattill, Akhil Kavalayoor, Karthik Shankar, Roopesh Peethambaran, Aristo Suresh, Ambi, Vishakh, Gauri, Mallika Sukumaran, Jibin Gopinath, Anil Raj, Arun Sol, Deepu Karunakaran, Priya Sreejith, Binoj Kulathoor, Rahul Nair, Deepu Navayikkulam, among others. Dhyan Sreenivasan also features in a pivotal role, adding weight to the narrative.

The technical crew brings together scriptwriter Faiz Jamal, cinematographer Shaurinath, editor Rakesh Ashok, art director Ajay G. Ambalathara, and music composer Jini S. Makeup is handled by Santosh Penpakal, costumes by Busy Baby John, and publicity design by Anand Rajendran.

Shot extensively in and around Thiruvananthapuram, Valsala Club promises audiences a refreshing cinematic experience -- an inventive mix of folklore, satire, and youthful defiance against outdated traditions.

