Vaishnavi, Anchal, Rajveer & Aditi share sneak peek into their 'Karva Chauth' celebrations

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actors Vaishnavi Macdonald, Anchal Sahu, Rajveer Singh, and Aditi Bhagat have shared their plans for the Karva Chauth festivites, and opened up on the importance of the tradition.

The traditional Hindu festival ‘Karva Chauth’ is a testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment between a married couple.

Talking about the same, Vaishnavi, known for her portrayal of Parminder in the show 'Parineetii’ said: "Even though I am a devoted Christian I still relate to the celebration of Karwa Chauth as I pray for my husband's well-being every day.”

“The character I essay in 'Parineetii', Parminder, holds a significant role as the head of a Hindu family. She has faith in the tradition of Karwa Chauth. She loves to celebrate this festival in a grand and an authentic manner and she represents many Indian women who hold this festival close to their heart,” shared Vaishnavi.

Anchal, who plays the role of Parineet in ‘Parineetii’ shared: “I am not married, and I don't observe the Karwa Chauth fast, but my character, Parineet, is going through this beautiful ritual for Rajeev in our show Parineetii.”

“This festival has always fascinated me because it embodies love, sacrifice, and selflessness. Every year, my mother's friends organise Karwa Chauth parties, and I've had the pleasure of attending a few of them. It's lovely to watch these ladies dressed in elegant red sarees, applying henna, donning matching glass bangles, and fasting together,” she added.

Rajveer, who plays Abeer in ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ said: “Karwa Chauth, a celebration of love and togetherness for married couples, has an extra special place in my heart. My wife and I are fasting for each other. I plan to get home early because the fast can only be broken after we catch sight of the moon in the evening sky. We will pray for each other’s wellbeing. I think we have made this festival our own over the years. We will spend time with each other and wrap the day with a sumptuous dinner.”

Aditi essaying the role of Aasmaa in ‘Udaariyaan’ shared: “Even though I've never witnessed Karwa Chauth at home, I'm thrilled to be part of this festival on television for our show, 'Udaariyaan'. In this special reel-life celebration, I'll be fasting for the husband of my character Aasmaa.”

“In the storyline, Aasmaa and her better half will be bringing in this festival by following all the rituals, right from eating sargi to breaking the fast at the sight of the moon. This festival has held a special significance in our culture and I’m excited that the audience who have loved this show will get to see this time-honoured tradition on television,” added Aditi.

The show airs on Colors.

