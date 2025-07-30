Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who plays the role of a cop named Vikram Singh in the latest series “Mandala Murders”, has spoken about his journey and said the first day of the look test was also a big milestone for him.

Reflecting on his journey, Vaibhav shares: “I recorded every moment from day one till the end while working on Mandala Murders. I’ll never forget the day the YRF gates opened for me - it was such a special moment.”

“The first day of the look test was also a big milestone. Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride and excitement for me.”

Talking about his preparation, he shared that Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat “worked with me for months in workshops, shaping every bit of Vikram.”

“From how he stands, moves, and channels his anger to finding the right tone in his voice, his look, and the intensity he carries, they built the character with me piece by piece.”

“The brief was to become this angry young man, which is the complete opposite of who I am, so those sessions really helped me step out of myself and into Vikram,” he said.

Opening up about the emotional toll of the role, he adds, “I got emotional because what my character goes through is not very easy, it’s hard for any actor to process. I wanted to make it feel real and personal.”

“My directors supported me in bringing out that emotional depth, and I even cried on set a few times after intense scenes.”

“Mandala Murders” is set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements. The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast.

The series stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

Spanning eight episodes, it explores themes of faith, betrayal, caste, and patriarchy, combining modern police procedural with occult practices.

