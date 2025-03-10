Vadodara launches Vishwamitri River deepening project to curb flood risk

Vadodara, March 10 (IANS) The Vadodara civic body in Gujarat has launched a Rs 62.22 crore project to deepen and widen the Vishwamitri River over the next 100 days in a bid to mitigate flood risks.

The initiative kicked off on Sunday with a foundation stone-laying ceremony near Mangal Pandey Bridge by Mayor Pinkiben Soni and Assembly Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla. Standing Committee Chairman Dr Sheetal Mistry outlined that the 24.7 km-long river will be revamped in four phases, with an estimated 19 lakh cubic meters of soil, mud, and silt set to be excavated.

The project also includes forest clearing across 236.49 hectares to enhance the river’s carrying capacity from 800 cusecs to 1,100 cusecs.

The work commenced near Mangal Pandey Bridge, employing 10 dumpers, four tractors, four Hitachis, and six JCBs. Simultaneously, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is implementing additional flood control measures, including the deepening and widening of Ajwa and Pratappura lakes, constructing a bar lake at Dena, rerouting the dry canal, creating a new channel, and deepening and widening other city canals.

The river deepening project is structured into four phases. Phase 1, covering 6.1 km from Maretha to Kotnath Mahadev Temple, involves excavating 3.65 lakh cubic meters of soil for Rs 14.84 crore, removing 54,811 cubic meters of sludge, and clearing 63.89 hectares of forest. Phase 2, spanning 5.93 km from Kotnath Mahadev Temple to Vidyakunj, will see the removal of 4.04 lakh cubic meters of soil, 60,601 cubic meters of sludge, and 59.64 hectares of forest, costing Rs 16.29 crore.

Phase 3, extending 6.5 km from Vidyakunj to Kashiba Hospital, involves 3.87 lakh cubic meters of soil excavation, 58,059 cubic meters of sludge removal, and 66.16 hectares of forest clearing for Rs 15.70 crore. The final phase, from Kashiba Hospital to Dena, over 6.1 km, will see 3.83 lakh cubic meters of soil excavation, 57,546 cubic meters of sludge removal, and 46.80 hectares of forest clearing, with a budget of Rs 15.37 crore.

The project was launched in view of the flooding crisis that often occurs during the rainy season. In 2024, the Vishwamitri River overflowed, leading to extensive urban flooding. Over 20,000 people were displaced, and severe damage was done to infrastructure and agricultural land.

