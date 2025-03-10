Jio New Offer: Rs 100 Plan with 90-Day Hotstar Subscription & 5GB Data

Reliance Jio has quietly removed the free JioCinema benefit from all its recharge plans following the recent merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. In its place, the telecom giant has introduced a new data-only recharge plan priced at Rs 100, offering a 90-day Jio Hotstar subscription along with 5GB of data.

New Jio Hotstar Plan Details

The Rs 100 recharge plan is now available on Jio’s official website with a validity of 90 days. Unlike Jio’s existing Hotstar Mobile Plan, which costs Rs 149 for 90 days and restricts access to mobile devices, this new plan allows streaming on both smartphones and smart TVs in up to 1080p resolution.

For comparison, Jio’s standalone Hotstar Super Plan, which provides similar benefits, is priced at Rs 299, making the Rs 100 plan a cost-effective option for users who want Hotstar access without an expensive subscription.

No Calling or SMS Benefits

It is important to note that this new plan does not include calling or SMS benefits. Users will need an active base plan to utilize the data and streaming benefits offered in this pack.

Alternatively, Jio offers a Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack, which includes 15GB of 4G/5G data and a 90-day Jio Hotstar mobile subscription. However, this plan is limited to mobile streaming and does not support viewing on smart TVs.

A Smart Choice for IPL 2025 Viewers

This new plan from Jio is a strategic move, reducing the overall subscription cost while offering 5GB of additional 4G/5G data. With Jio Hotstar being the exclusive platform for streaming the highly anticipated IPL 2025 tournament, this plan presents an attractive option for cricket fans looking to watch matches on both smartphones and smart TVs without breaking the bank.