Vadnagar: A peek into historic city that is PM Modi’s birthplace

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, basks in increased attention today because it is the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a witness to his inspiring journey from an ordinary tea seller to the country's top post.

Historically, Vadnagar was a thriving trade hub, reflecting India's diverse heritage. Among its notable landmarks is the Shri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, celebrated for its intricate carvings and architectural splendour. The temple’s tranquil ambience and spiritual allure continue to draw numerous devotees.

Another highlight of Vadnagar is Sharmistha Lake, a serene spot adjacent to a theme park dedicated to Indian classical music ragas. Visitors to the lake often reflect on its peaceful setting and the cultural resonance of the nearby park.

The Kirti Toran, a striking architectural structure from the 12th-century Chalukya dynasty, stands as another testament to Vadnagar’s rich past. Adorned with carvings of Hindu deities and mythological narratives, it exemplifies the town’s historical significance.

Additionally, excavations by the Gujarat Archaeology Department in 2000 uncovered the remnants of a Buddhist monastery, further emphasising Vadnagar’s role as a centre of Buddhism. The discovery of a Bodhisattva statue in 1992 further highlighted its archaeological importance.

Ongoing excavations by IIT Kharagpur, the Archaeological Survey of India, and other institutions have revealed evidence of human settlement dating back to the 8th century CE. Professor Anindya Sarkar from IIT Kharagpur says that a museum is being developed to showcase Vadnagar's 2,500-year cultural history.

This museum, along with the town’s clock tower and art gallery, reflects Vadnagar's progress and provides visitors with insights into its grand past. The museum features exhibits on various rulers and religions, with a special section dedicated to PM Modi’s childhood.

Vadnagar remains a vital repository of India's cultural and historical legacy, offering tourists a glimpse into its ancient temples, historical architecture, and enduring heritage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.