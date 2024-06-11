V. Somanna, Shobha Karandlaje assume charge as ministers in Modi 3.0

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) of Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Ministry of Railways V. Somanna along with MoS of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ministry of Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday assumed charge at their respective ministers in New Delhi.

“I began my work with the blessings of the late Shivakumara Swamiji and the late Balagangadharanatha Swamiji,” Somanna said after assuming the charge.

Bagalkot MP P.C. Gaddigoudar and former MPs G.S. Basavaraju and Umesh Jadhav were present on the occasion when Somanna assumed new responsibilities at the ministry.

Shobha Karandlaje, after assuming charge of her ministry said, that she looks forward to work with her new team for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has trusted Karnataka leadership with important ministries.

“We will not only bring revolutionary changes in Karnataka but will also work honestly and successfully to bring changes at the national level,” he stated.

V. Somanna also thanked Kumaraswamy for the wishes, saying that he would like to have the same coordination with the JD-S Chief in future as well.

