V-P Dhankhar asks students not to be afraid of failure

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday asked the students not to be afraid of failure, emphasising that it is only a myth and nothing else.

“We have to put the nation first always. There can be no interest higher than national interest. Personal and political interests are insignificant,” Dhankhar stated while addressing a convocation ceremony of Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCD) in Haryana's Sirsa.

Dhankhar advised the students to choose a career as per their interests and aptitudes. "Allow your life to go like a river and not like a canal... there was a time when a child was born and parents used to decide what career their child has to choose," he added.

The Vice President told the gathering that India today offers numerous opportunities to the youth and they must take advantage of it.

“If you look around, boys and girls, your basket of opportunities is ever-enlarging. It is there in the blue economy, it is there in the space economy. You are in Bharat at a time when no Nation in the last decade has grown as fast and as large as Bharat. Big economic upsurge, phenomenal infrastructure growth, deep digitisation, technological penetration,” he said.

“If I share some figures with you, you will be surprised. Per capita internet consumption of Bharat is more than that of China and the USA taken together. If we go about our digital transactions, the digital transactions are four times the combined transactions of the USA, UK, France, and Germany,” the Vice President claimed.

"If we examine our economy that was very fragile a decade ago... but today our foreign exchange reserves are over 700 billion,” he said.

"You are lucky to be living in times when Bharat is dotted with open possibilities. There is an ecosystem in place, affirmative government policies, hand-holding policies that allow you to exploit your talent and potential and realise your ambitions and aspirations," Dhankhar told the students.

“Meritocracy prevails now. When that is the scenario, you must think big. Never be under stress, never be under tension. Fear of failure is the worst fear in life because it is a myth. There is nothing like a failure, it is an attempt that has not succeeded,” he said.

Vice President Dhankhar said, "Some people were so pessimistic that Chandrayaan-2 was called by them as failure... Chandrayaan-2 came very close to the lunar surface but could not touch it. It was, according to me, more than 90 per cent success… And that is why Chandrayaan-3 became a success. And therefore, failure is a myth."

He said that failure gives an opportunity to further improve. “Many greatest accomplishments in history have never succeeded in the first attempt,” Dhankhar added.

“If you have, boys and girls, a brilliant idea in your mind, don't allow that idea to be parked in your mind. That will be the greatest injustice to you and to humanity,” he said. The Vice President asked the students to experiment and think out of the box. “Look at what has happened in this country, particularly last decade. Startups, unicorns… therefore, never fear, never have tension or stress; go for experimentation, go according to your attitude. You will have enough to contribute to the nation," Dhankhar said, as he referred to various opportunities which are available to youth today.

The Vice President asked the students to only think big. "Disruptive technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Machine Learning and every moment we are having a paradigm shift and every moment is a change that brings huge challenges and every challenge has to be converted into opportunity and that has to be done by you boys and girls," he said.

Talking about India's progress, Vice President Dhankhar told the students, "No nation in the world has grown as fast with such a big leap as Bharat in the last decade."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.