Uttarakhand: PM KISAN scheme brings impactful change in lives of people in Ramnagar

Dehradun, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is providing great relief and support to the farmers in the Ramnagar region of Nainital district. Taking advantage of the public welfare scheme, farmers are becoming financially strong and also self-reliant.

Many farmers spoke to IANS, shedding light on the impactful change that the scheme has brought into their lives. Many of them shared that they use this monetary assistance to buy fertilisers and seeds, and also fulfil their other needs related to their livelihood.

They expressed their gratitude to the Modi government for launching a farmer-friendly scheme.

Naresh Chandra Dholakhandi, the Block in-charge of Ramnagar, told IANS that currently 6,500 farmers are taking advantage of the PM-KISAN scheme in the district.

He further informed about the likely addition of another 500 farmers to the PM-KISAN beneficiary list. He said that their Aadhaar and other KYC documents are incomplete, due to which they are not receiving their instalment. As soon as the farmers complete the documentation, they will also start getting the benefits.

“The block administration is continuously making farmers aware to update the documents so that no eligible farmer is deprived of this benefit,” he said.

Beneficiary Ashok Kumar said that money is directly sent to their bank accounts under the scheme. This money helps them in sowing the crops on time.

Two other beneficiaries named Sunil Kumar and Surendra Kumar, said that they received Rs 2,000 into their accounts every three months. This provides financial help in farming.

Notably, the PM-KISAN scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000/- per year is transferred in three equal instalments into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

