US adds 253,000 jobs in April, surpasses expectations

Washington, May 6 (IANS) The US added 253,000 new jobs for the month of April, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

US wages grew considerably, a signal that demand for labour remains strong amid what analysts call a slowing economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of 180,000 new jobs added.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.4 from 3.5 per cent last month.

