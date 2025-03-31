Urvashi Rautela: Working with Sunny Deol after 12 years feels like destiny

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to feature alongside star Sunny Deol once again after 12 years in the song “Touch Kiya” from the upcoming film Jaat.

Urvashi said: “Working with Sunny Deol Sir after 12 years feels like destiny. He’s the ultimate action hero, and I’m thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic.”

She worked with Sunny in the 2013 film “Singh Saab the Great” and said the film was just the beginning.

"When I was 19 years old he gave me my first leading actress role in the 2013 hit Singh Saab The Great. Sunny Deol and Urvashi Rautela are back with Jaat—a blockbuster reunion fans didn’t see coming!" she added.

Urvashi said: “Singh Saab was just the beginning. Jaat is us taking it to the next level—bigger, bolder, and unstoppable! Sunny Sir’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ is unreal. April 1 is going to be massive! can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve created.”

She feels “a sentimental connection to my audience, recognizing how this reunion bridges my early fanbase with the one she’s built over a decade.”

“Singh Saab the Great” talks about Singh Saab is a responsible tax collector who believes in honesty, but Bhoodev, a conniving man, plots against him. He adopts a unique way to teach Bhoodev a lesson.

It was on Sunday, when Mythri Movie Makers confirmed Urvashi being a part of the film via a song.

The tweet by the makers read: “After the massive #JaatTrailer, it is time for a cracker of a song #Jaat first single #TouchKiya out on April 1st GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th.”

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in “Daaku Maharaaj” directed and co-written by Bobby Kolli. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shraddha Srinath, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Aadukalam Naren, Nithin Mehta, Ravi Kishan, VTV Ganesh, Rishi, and Chandini Chowdary.

“Jaat” is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Each actor brings their unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S composing the soundtrack and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the Director of Photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.