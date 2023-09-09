Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood needs heroes like Elvish Yadav

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela and popular YouTuber and now ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav have paired up for a new music video titled ‘Hum To Deewane’. Talking about working with Elvish, Urvashi is greatly pleased and said that Bollywood needs more heroes like him.

She said: "Elvish Yadav has truly delivered an incredible performance in ‘Hum Toh Deewane’, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. I strongly feel that Bollywood is in dire need of tall heroes like Elvish."

“This song is a sincere ode to romance, catering to all the passionate couples out there, and it's undeniably a beautiful composition.”

She also added: “Throughout the entire shoot, my focus was solely on him because I believe that when my hero looks his best, as an onscreen couple, we can deliver our very best. Please shower us with your love and blessings."

The song has currently come out with a poster, ahead of its release, featuring their distinct looks. Urvashi Rautela looks dazzling, donning a vibrant red anarkali dress.

In contrast, Elvish Yadav gives off a more casual look, exuding cool and confident vibes, dressed in a stylish combination of a checked shirt, black pants, and a leather jacket. The contrast between their looks is no mere aesthetic difference, but also a hint, pointing to an intriguing chemistry which will be part of the track.

The tagline hints at a story of passionate love, and the poster only fuels the curiosity about what lies in store for the audience.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement who took the internet by storm looking at the poster, and have created an online frenzy, particularly due to Elvish’s own popularity and his ardent fan base.

One fan wrote: "Sytummm Hang hone wala hai bhaii."

Another wrote: "Waiting for the big Blast On 14 September . Ek King, to dusri queen."

The song is going to be released on Play DM Official Youtube channel on September 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.