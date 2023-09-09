YSRCP Blasts 'Mastermind Of Loot' CBN For Squandering People's Money

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy: The scheme itself which was announced by the then CM Chandrababu Naidu through a Government Order (GO) was a bogus scheme. It involved the setting up Center of Excellence worth Rs 3300 crores and more as per GO No. 4 which was issued in June 2015 by the TDP government.

As per the GO, Rs 3300 crores would be spent, of which 90% by Siemens and 10% by the AP government for the setting up of the centre. However, later an MoU was entered between Siemens, Design-Tech, and AP Skill Development Board. It was mentioned as a Rs 371 crore government-aided project. This means Rs 371 crores was paid to Design-Tech as per the MoU.’

‘They have violated the GOs, and there was no mention of Rs 3300 crores anywhere. The money was released under the directions of Chandrababu Naidu. This is a blatant crime, that is looking public money masterminded by Chandrababu Naidu.’