‘Unsatisfied souls’ trying to disturb ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’: Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 14 (IANS) Appealing people to maintain peace, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that some ‘unsatisfied souls’ are trying to disturb the practice of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’ (equal respect for all religions) in the coastal state.

Speaking at an event in Margao, Sawant said that people of all faiths celebrate each other's festivals with the spirit brotherhood in Goa.

“Some people are trying to disturb the practice of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’ in our state. It is in our tradition to celebrate festivals of all faiths. We go to each other's places for celebrations. We have to maintain this practice,” Sawant said.

“Hindus, Christians and Muslims live together here and we have to maintain this tradition. Christian people come to our homes during Ganesh Chaturthi and we go to their houses during Christmas. This tradition has been going on for the last many years. But I feel some unsatisfied souls are trying to disturb this. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood,” Sawant said.

Sawant had recently come under attack from the opposition for hitting out at the INDIA bloc over the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ controversy sparked by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on the same.

Addressing a meeting in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Sawant had said, "Rulers like Mughals and British couldn’t wipe out Sanatan Dharma from the country. But the Congress-led INDIA bloc is trying to insult Sanatan Dharma to garner votes. Hence people should question them."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.