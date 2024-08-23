Unmatched speed of realme 13+ 5G revolutionises mid-range smartphone gaming experience

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) In the rapidly advancing smartphone industry, users in the mid-price segment have been seeking devices that deliver exceptional performance, particularly for gaming applications.

However, many have found the current offerings lacking, with issues ranging from inadequate performance to overheating during intensive use. There has been a clear gap in the market for a smartphone that can provide a superior gaming experience at an accessible price point.

realme, known for its innovation in the mid-range smartphone market, has recognised this need and responded by shifting its focus on performance.

With an unwavering commitment to speed, efficiency, and power, realme has been diligently working to meet and surpass the high-performance expectations of its tech-savvy user base. Now, the brand is elevating its approach by redefining the Number Series under the new tagline: "Next-gen Power."

After intensive research and development, realme’s forthcoming 13 Series 5G is set to be the most powerful offering in the history of the Number series, promising to deliver a gaming experience that competes with high-end flagship models.

The realme 13 Series 5G is positioned to establish a new paradigm for performance in the mid-range price segment, offering users a device that excels in all aspects of the smartphone experience.

Providing unmatched speed, realme 13+ 5G promises to give you the best performance experience no matter what you do. This device sets a new standard for gaming excellence in the mid-range segment, thanks to its cutting-edge features and optimisations.

At the heart of the realme 13+ 5G lies the powerful Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, a true performance MVP in its class. As one of the first smartphones globally to incorporate this processor, it delivers unparalleled performance in its price range.

With 4 × 2.5GHz A78 cores and an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 750,000, this 4nm process chip offers a 30 per cent increase in energy efficiency compared to previous models, ensuring stable and smooth high-frame-rate gaming with optimal power consumption.

The realme 13+ 5G takes RAM management to the next level with its advanced Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology.

Offering up to 26GB of dynamic RAM (12GB physical + 14GB virtual) and 256GB of storage -- the largest in its class -- it offers the fastest app launching speeds in its class and keeps up to 32 apps active in the background, ensuring seamless multitasking and quick app switches during intense gaming sessions.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the debut of GT Mode in the Number Series. When activated, GT Mode maximises performance, enabling smooth gameplay at 90FPS and delivering a competitive esports-level gaming experience.

This feature allows the realme 13+ 5G to maintain a full frame rate of 90 fps for popular games like MLBB and FreeFire for up to 7 hours, surpassing the typical 60fps found in similar models.

The realme 13+ 5G is the first phone in its price range to support 90 fps mode for six major games, including PUBG, BGMI, Free Fire, MLBB, Honor of Kings (120FPS), and COD.

This optimisation, achieved through close collaboration with game developers, brings a flagship gaming experience to the mid-range pricing segment.

To manage heat during extended gaming sessions, the realme 13+ 5G features a state-of-the-art stainless steel vapour cooling system.

With a 6050 square millimetre vapour cooling area -- the largest in its segment and 37 per cent larger than the previous generation -- it offers esports-level cooling performance comparable to flagship models. This advanced cooling system provides up to a 19 degrees Celsius reduction in temperature in core areas, ensuring sustained peak performance.

The gaming prowess of the realme 13+ 5G is further validated by its TUV SUD Lag-free Mobile Gaming Certificate, achieving an S-level rating for e-sports smoothness under TUV SUD's rigorous testing standards.

Complementing these performance features is the device's 80W Ultra Charge capability and a massive 5000mAh battery. With just 5 minutes of charging, users can enjoy up to an hour of gameplay, ensuring that the gaming experience is not interrupted by battery concerns.

The realme 13+ 5G isn't just another smartphone; it's a game-changer that democratises high-end mobile gaming in the mid-range segment. As realme continues to push technological boundaries, this device serves as a beacon for the future of high-performance mid-range smartphones. Get ready to redefine your mobile gaming experience – the realme 13+ 5G is coming soon.

