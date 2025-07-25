Unit of Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' wraps up shooting with filming of mass dance number

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) The unit of director Vassishta's much-anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer 'Vishwambhara', featuring Mega Star Chiranjeevi in the lead, wrapped up the shooting of the film with a dance number, sources close to the unit have now disclosed.

Sources say that Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is known for his dancing skills, will be seen shaking a leg in the mass dance number that will also feature actress Mouni Roy. While the film's overall score has been composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, this particular high-energy dance number has been composed by music director Bheems Ceciroleo, who is known for his flair in crafting mass-appeal tracks.

The final song for the film, the shooting of which marked the completion of filming, has lyrics by Shyam Kasarla. Sources claim that this foot-tapping number is bound to be a feast for fans.

Dance Master Ganesh Acharya, who choreographed the blockbuster songs in Pushpa and Pushpa 2, has choreographed the dance for this song, with over 100 dancers setting the floor on fire. Mounted on a lavish scale, the song will be a visual extravaganza.

For the unaware, Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role, alongside Kunal Kapoor.

Chota K Naidu has cranked the camera for this film, while the world of Vishwambhara has been intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.

For those unaware, 'Vishwambhara' is the dream project of director Vassishta, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his debut film 'Bimbisara', which was also known for its strong visual effects.

Backed by the renowned UV Creations, the film has been mounted on a grand scale, with no compromise on quality or creativity. The producers are reportedly sparing no expense to ensure Vassishta’s vision is fully realized.

Post-production work is nearing completion, and the team, including Chiranjeevi himself, is reportedly thrilled with the progress. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

The film presents a grand canvas blending mythology, emotion, and cinematic spectacle. The film, which boasts a stellar technical crew, has been written and directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.