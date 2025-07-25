No single Napoleon or Manekshaw will suffice, we need 100s of them: CDS Anil Chauhan on evolving warfare

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday emphasised that the nature of modern warfare is rapidly transforming, asserting that India’s military preparedness must remain at peak levels “24/7, 365 days,” especially against the backdrop of the continuing ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In his address at a strategic affairs conclave in the national capital, General Chauhan underlined the evolving contours of conflict, stating that the world is on the verge of a "third military revolution".

"This new form of warfare merges kinetic and non-kinetic means, blending the characteristics of first- and second-generation warfare with emerging third-generation techniques," he noted.

"It is a convergence of tactical, operational and strategic domains."

Referring to India’s counter-terror operations under ‘Operation Sindoor’, the CDS said that while traditional combat strength remains critical, future battlefields will require a different breed of soldiers — "information warriors, technology warriors, and scholar warriors".

"In the wars of the future, you won’t just need one Napoleon or one Field Marshal Manekshaw. You’ll need hundreds of them — across disciplines," General Chauhan said, calling for a democratisation of military genius and innovation.

“That genius should reside in all of us,” he added, encouraging the younger generation to embrace multidimensional warfare.

The CDS's remarks come at a time when India continues to battle a proxy war aided and abetted by Pakistan. Operation Sindoor, a massive counter-offensive launched in response to the barbaric Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists gunned down 26 innocent people, mostly tourists, “remains active”, the CDS noted.

General Chauhan’s vision signals a decisive shift in India’s defence doctrine — one that looks beyond boots on the ground to minds on mission.

As India modernises its armed forces, the focus is now clearly on synergy between battlefield grit and digital intellect — a necessity in the age of hybrid warfare.

The call for “hundreds of Napoleons and Manekshaws” is not just metaphorical — it reflects the scale and complexity of threats India faces and the kind of leadership and innovation required to counter them.

