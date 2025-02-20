Union Ministers congratulate Rekha Gupta on becoming next Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan were among the top BJP leaders who congratulated the Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta.

Gupta, 50, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party at a meeting this evening, under the supervision of two central observers – former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar.

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP). She will take oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony at the city’s iconic Ramlila Maidan at noon on Thursday.

Responding to the development, Union Home Miniter Amit Shah wrote on X, “I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs Rekha Gupta ji on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I have full faith that you will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world. I am confident that the BJP government under your leadership will work day and night to fulfil the hopes and expectations with which the mothers and sisters of Delhi have blessed the BJP.”

Reacting to the development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Smt Rekha Gupta ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi. I firmly believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and with his efforts, Delhi will become the developed capital of developed India.”

Taking to X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, “Congratulations Rekha Gupta on being elected leader of the legislative party of Delhi BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and with the guidance of BJP president JP Nadda, I am confident that our government will serve the people of Delhi to meet with their aspirations.”

Wishing the new Delhi CM, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs Rekha Gupta ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of Delhi BJP legislative party. I have full faith that you will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of Delhi by working with utmost dedication and hard work in the direction of the resolve of the Honorable Prime Minister for the welfare of the poor, women, youth and deprived sections of Delhi.”

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan in a post on X wrote, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the new Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji. Under your leadership, Delhi will touch new heights of development and good governance. Your commitment to service and dedication to the people will empower the capital.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Haryana and Rajasthan counterparts Nayab Singh Saini and Bhajanlal Sharma also congratulated Rekha Gupta on becoming the next Delhi CM.

