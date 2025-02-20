Women at the helm: Delhi’s unique record of female chief ministers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Over two decades ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave Delhi its first woman Chief Minister when Sushma Swaraj led the government. The development went on to set a new precedent as another woman chief minister -- Sheila Dikshit of the Congress -- went on to rule Delhi for three decades.

And with Rekha Gupta set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday, the baton is being passed on from another woman CM -- Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Interestingly, Delhi leads the country's political landscape from the front when it comes to giving the women leaders the charge to lead the government.

Only a few states, such as West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu have had women chief ministers. This is what makes Rekha Gupta's appointment as the new Chief Minister of Delhi a watershed moment in the country's contemporary political history.

Sushma Swaraj made history in 1998 when she became Delhi's first woman Chief Minister. Her tenure was characterised by strategic efforts to rejuvenate the party’s image in the run-up to Delhi’s state elections.

However, Sheila Dikshit holds the distinction of being Delhi’s longest-serving female Chief Minister, having ruled the capital from 1998 to 2013.

In September 2024, Atishi, of AAP, was sworn in as Delhi’s third female Chief Minister following the unexpected resignation of Arvind Kejriwal.

Rekha Gupta (50), the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was chosen at a meeting of the BJP legislature party at the state party office at Pant Marg this evening, under the supervision of two central observers – former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar.

Gupta, who is an advocate by profession, will take oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony at the city’s iconic Ramlila Maidan at noon today. The new Chief Minister will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lt Governor Saxena, amidst the presence of top BJP brass and leaders of allied parties on the dais. A gathering of car drivers, auto drivers and slum-dwellers will be among the key bunch of people who will garner attention at the oath-taking ceremony.

Born on July 19, 1974, in Nandgarh village of Jind district in Haryana, Rakha Gupta’s father served as a bank officer. In 1976, the family moved to Delhi when Gupta was just two years old. She grew up and completed her education in the capital city, where her strong academic background laid the foundation for her future political career.

Gupta’s entry into politics began during her student years. As a student at Delhi University, she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Her active involvement in student politics led to her election as the President of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) for the 1996-1997 term. She also served as the Secretary of Dyal Singh College and was deeply engaged in student activism, which propelled her further into public life.

Rekha Gupta’s political career with the BJP began in the early 2000s. She joined the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and held the role of secretary in the Delhi unit. Gupta’s leadership skills were quickly recognised, and she was appointed the National Secretary of BJYM from 2004 to 2006. Her strong organisational abilities and dedication to the party’s mission helped her gain prominence within the BJP ranks.

In 2007, Gupta was elected as a councillor in the MCD elections, representing the North Pitampura constituency. She went on to serve as the President of the Women’s Welfare and Child Development Committee in MCD from 2007 to 2009. She also held several other key positions, including General Secretary of the Delhi BJP Women’s Wing, and National Executive Member of the party.

