Two arrested for govt employee's murder in Bihar's West Champaran

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested by police in Bihar's West Champaran for the murder of an executive assistant of the State Electricity Department on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Barnwal, was on a morning walk with his wife Nisha Barnwal when four known criminals intercepted them and attacked him with knives before shooting him in his chest.

Sanjeev Barnwal was killed near TP Verma College in Narkatiaganj of Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday.

Jayprakash Singh, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Narkatiaganj Sub-division, said, "The wife of an Executive Assistant, identified as Nisha Barnwal hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her husband."

The investigation revealed that the incident was executed in a planned way.

Nisha Barnwal had a love affair with her nephew and she allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to the contract killers to execute the crime.

Singh confirmed that the case seemed suspicious from the beginning.

"The police conducted the probe on a technical basis under the supervision of West Champaran Superintendent of Police Shaurya Suman. The other suspects have also been identified, and raids are ongoing to arrest them," the SDPO said.

Nisha Barnwal was allegedly involved in an illicit affair with her nephew. She plotted the crime to eliminate a hurdle in their relationship.

As per the plan, Nisha took her husband Sanjeev Barnwal near TP Verma College, Narkatiaganj, during the morning walk.

The police said that she wanted to see the murder of her husband.

Nisha Barnwal, in her initial statement, misled the cops by claiming that the attackers first pushed her from behind and put her face on the sheet. Later, they overpowered her husband. The accused attacked Sanjeev Kumar Barnwal with knives and eventually shot him in his chest before fleeing from the crime scene.

She mentioned a land dispute with four persons. She escaped with minor injuries while her husband sustained stab injuries at six different places on his body.

Sanjeev was given primary treatment in Narkatiaganj before being referred to The Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah for further care.

During the treatment, Sanjeev Kumar Barnwal succumbed due to multiple stab injuries and blood loss.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.