Israel receives list of deceased hostages to be released from Gaza today, PM Netanyahu expresses grief

Jerusalem, Feb 20 (IANS) Israel has received the list of the deceased hostages who will be released from Gaza on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

"Israel has received the list of deceased hostages who are scheduled to be released tomorrow as part of the (Gaza truce) framework," it said in a statement, adding that it had "updated the families of the hostages through IDF (military) representatives".

Netanyahu said in a separate video statement: "Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the state of Israel. An upsetting day, a day of grief. We bring home four of our beloved hostages, deceased. We embrace the families, and the heart of an entire nation is torn. My heart is torn."

Sharing a post on X, the Israeli PMO said, "Israel has received the list of deceased hostages that are due to be released tomorrow, pursuant to the framework. The Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brigadier General (Res.) Gal Hirsch, has updated the families of the hostages via the representatives of the IDF."

The Prime Minister's Office said that the four slain Israeli hostages whose bodies are set to be returned on Thursday are Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfri Bibas and Oded Lifshitz.

"In this difficult time, our hearts are with the grieving families, it said in a statement.

PM Netanyahu added, "We embrace the families, and the heart of the entire nation is torn. My own heart is torn. So is yours. And all of the world's heart should be torn, because this demonstrates who we are dealing with, what we are dealing with -- with such monsters. We are grieving, we are in pain, but we are also determined to ensure that such a thing never happens again."

Earlier on February 15, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the return of three hostages-- Alexandre, Sagui, and Iair-- after 498 days in captivity.

The IDF confirmed that the hostages are being accompanied by IDF and Israel Security Agency forces as they make their way back to Israeli territory. Upon arrival, they will undergo an initial medical assessment.

Sharing a post on X, IDF wrote, "After 498 days, Alexandre, Sagui and Iair are finally home."

In another post, it wrote, "The three returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel."

It added, "According to information communicated by the Red Cross, three hostages were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza."

