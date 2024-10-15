Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews National Maritime Heritage Complex Project progress

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Under the Sagarmala programme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), a world-class facility at Lothal, Gujarat.

NMHC is set to become an international tourist destination, showcasing India’s maritime heritage from ancient to modern times through an edutainment approach utilising the latest technology.

A project progress review meeting, chaired by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal was held on 23rd August 2024 at the Mumbai Port Office. Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Defence (MoD) including the Navy & Coast Guard, Governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Prasar Bharati, and Architect Hafeez Contractor were present.

The Union Minister has enthusiastically endorsed the integrated project development approach for NMHC, emphasising its role in preserving and celebrating India's maritime heritage. This endorsement aligns with regional sentiments, underscoring the project's importance in harmonising development efforts with the cultural and historical significance of the region.

“The National Maritime Heritage Complex is not merely a construction project; it is a tribute to our maritime legacy and a reflection of our commitment to preserving our historical roots. By recommending an integrated approach, we are ensuring that this project will respect regional sentiments and enhance our understanding of maritime history,” stated Sonowal.

Set to feature an array of exhibits, interactive displays, and educational programs, NMHC is expected to become a major tourist destination, attracting visitors globally and fostering a greater appreciation for India’s maritime heritage. The physical progress for Phase 1A of the project has reached 57 per cent, marking a significant milestone in its development.

