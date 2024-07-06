‘Understanding law of anti-gravity’, actress Deepti Sadhwani drops pics of aerial yoga

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) fame actress Deepti Sadhwani on Saturday gave fitness goals to her fans, by dropping pictures of doing aerial yoga.

Deepti, who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram shared some pictures of herself performing aerial yoga. The snaps show Deepti wearing a yellow crop top and matching shorts.

The post is captioned as: "Just hanging out to understand the law of anti Gravity #aerialyoga practice. #deeptisadhwani #flexibility #motivation."

A fan commented on the post saying, "wohhhhh". While many users dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Deepti made her debut at the Cannes red carpet this year and attended the screening of the movie 'Oh Canada' in the 77th edition of the prestigious film festival.

She had won the title of 'Miss North India', and had participated in 'Femina Miss India' where she was a regional finalist.

Sadhwani also hosted a reality show named 'Hasya Samrat', which aired on Zee Marathi.

She has also appeared in movies like 'Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati' and 'Rock Band Party', in which essayed the lead role.

The diva has also featured in music videos like 'Harayana Roadway', 'Toot Jaayein', 'Lalla Lalla Lori', 'Butterfly Waale', and 'Tu Aag Ka Gola Chori'.

