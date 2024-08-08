'Unbecoming conduct', Dhankar leaves chair briefly as Oppn raises din in RS over Phogat issue

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday briefly left the House while condemning the behaviour of some opposition members, who staged a walkout over the chair's refusal to allow discussion on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Shortly after the Rajya Sabha proceedings began, uproar ensued in the House, leading to Chairman Dhankhar leaving his seat emotionally.

"I have only one option, with a sad heart... I am not going away from my oath, but what I have seen today, is the way I have been treated. Physically, I am not able to sit here," he said before leaving the chair.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, raised the issue of Phogat's disqualification, asking, "Who is behind this and how only 100 grams led to her disqualification?"

Meanwhile, the Chairman denied the permission to raise the issue. After this, the opposition MPs, particularly Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, started creating a ruckus by shouting slogans against the Centre in the House.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman condemned the conduct of the Trinamool stating, "Mr Derek O'Brien, you are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is the ugliest in the House. I condemn your action. Next time, I will show you the door. How dare you shout at the Chair?"

Addressing the senior Opposition leaders, Dhankhar emphasised, "This is unbecoming conduct. I will not countenance it."

Reflecting on the broader implications, Dhankhar added, "We have seen the ugliest of scenes. We saw a dark phase of our democracy during the Emergency. It starts with challenging the Parliamentary institutions, and there is a challenge here."

Expressing shared national sorrow over Phogat's disqualification, Dhankhar said, "The entire nation is in pain because of our girl. From the President to the Prime Minister to myself, everyone is hurt by the situation. But to monetise and politicise it is the greatest disrespect to the girl. That girl has a long way to go."

He praised the Haryana government's immediate recognition and support for Phogat. He said, "The state of Haryana immediately announced they will give her all commendations, all financial reliefs given to a medal winner."

Later, the Leader of the House, J.P. Nadda, condemned the Opposition's behaviour, emphasising national unity.

"The people, who are working in the Parliamentary system for a long time, this behaviour is questionable and a matter of concern," he said.

The Union Minister reiterated the nation's support for Phogat, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her a "champion of champions".

He slammed the politicisation of the issue, stating, "The entire nation is standing with Vinesh. It is disheartening that this issue is being politicised."

He concluded by asserting the government's commitment to resolving the issue, saying, "When the entire nation is standing with Vinesh, and all efforts are being made by the government, Sports Ministry, and the Olympic Association to seek redressal on this issue, it is clear that the opposition lacks any solid issue to raise."

