UN envoy calls for coordinated efforts to reduce tensions in Yemen

Aden, March 13 (IANS) UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg emphasised the necessity of coordinating regional and international efforts to decrease tensions and advance an inclusive political process in Yemen.

Grundberg made the remarks during a visit to Saudi capital Riyadh, where he met with Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Zaabi, ambassadors of the permanent members of the Security Council, and other senior officials, the UN envoy's office said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

"Discussions focused on Yemen and regional developments, including key political dynamics," the statement said.

"He stressed the importance of unity and collective action in achieving a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict," it added.

Yemen has been mired in a devastating military conflict between the Houthi group and the internationally recognised government for more than a decade, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite numerous diplomatic initiatives, international and regional efforts have failed to end the country's protracted conflict, which has created what the United Nations describes as "the worst humanitarian crisis in the world."

The situation in Yemen has grown increasingly complex following the Houthis' maritime and cross-border attacks. On Tuesday, the Houthi group announced the resumption of their ban on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

The development followed the expiration of a four-day deadline set by the group's leader on March 7, which was prompted by Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched extensive maritime attacks against vessels they claim are Israeli or affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. These operations were temporarily halted after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect in the Gaza Strip in January.

