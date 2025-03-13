Lebanese FM says Israeli withdrawal essential for regional stability

Beirut, March 13 (IANS) Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji reaffirmed the urgent need for Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

During a meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Levant and Syria engagement in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Natasha Franceschi, on Wednesday accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, Rajji emphasised that Israel's continued occupation remains a key issue, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official National News Agency.

Rajji thanked the US for its mediation efforts in securing the release of Lebanese detainees from Israel and for its ongoing support of the Lebanese army.

Rajji also met with Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, alongside German Ambassador to Lebanon Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried. He reiterated that Israel's immediate and unconditional withdrawal is essential for regional stability and called on Germany to exert pressure for its implementation.

He praised the Lebanese army's role in southern Lebanon within the framework of Resolution 1701, asserting Lebanon's ability to maintain security along its borders.

Regarding Syrian refugees, Rajji underscored the importance of economic development in Syria and lifting sanctions to facilitate their return. He urged European nations to reconsider their approach and expedite repatriation efforts.

Annen, for his part, stressed that Israel must respect Lebanon's sovereignty, warning that the failure to withdraw could negatively impact Lebanon's stability and hinder the government's efforts.

He also reaffirmed Germany's support for Lebanon's reform agenda, highlighting the importance of economic and administrative reforms to restore international confidence and attract foreign investment.

