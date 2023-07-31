ULLAS mobile app to facilitate widespread access to basic literacy

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) mobile application was launched on Sunday at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, to facilitate widespread access to basic literacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam on the third anniversary of the National Education Policy, 2020.

On the sidelines, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the logo, slogan 'Jan Jan Sakshar' and the mobile application of ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram at the Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the ULLAS mobile application marks a significant milestone in harnessing the potential of technology to facilitate widespread access to basic literacy.

This user-friendly and interactive app is available both on Android and IOS and will serve as a digital gateway for learners to engage in diverse learning resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT, the Minister added.

The ULLAS app can be used for registration of learners and volunteers either through self-registration or by surveyors, he said.

The Minister highlighted that ULLAS will focus on promoting functional literacy, vocational skills and many important life skills like financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy and empowerment of citizens to involve in nation-building of the country.

It also fosters a culture of continuous learning and knowledge-sharing in communities across India, Pradhan added.

According to the Ministry of Education, the ULLAS initiative is poised to revolutionise education and literacy across the nation by fostering a learning ecosystem that reaches every individual, bridging the gaps in basic literacy and critical lifeskills.

It imparts basic education, digital and financial literacy and critical life skills to citizens aged 15 years and above who lost on the opportunity to go to school. It is being implemented through volunteerism, the Ministry said.

The Union Education Minister said that the scheme will motivate volunteers to take part in the scheme as 'DUTY' or 'Kartavya Bodh' towards nation building and will incentivise the student volunteers through credits in schools and university and appreciation through other means like certificates, appreciation letters, felicitation, etc.

