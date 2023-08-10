Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Ulka Gupta, who is set to enter the television show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare', has shared about the dimensions of her character in the show.

Ulka will be seen portraying the role of Shyam Mohini, whom she describes as carefree and arrogant.

The actress said that both these qualities of her character will render a new hue to the show and its narrative.

As the story unfolds, the upcoming episodes will also see Manish Khanna taking on the role of Vikramjit, who aims to take over the kingdom of Vallabhgarh with the help of Senapati Samrat (Vineet Chaudhury).

Talking about her part, Ulka shared: "For me, stepping into Shyam Mohini's shoes in 'Dhruv Tara' is an amazing chance. My character Shyam Mohini's carefree essence and a dash of arrogance will paint a fresh stroke in the show's canvas. Be prepared for a riveting journey packed with feelings and unexpected moments. Shyam Mohini is all set to take you on an enthralling ride that'll surely keep you glued."

Manish, who will take up the role of Vikramjit, expressed: "Being a part of ‘Dhruv Tara’ as Vikramjit is truly remarkable. Vikramjit, the ruler of Vikramgarh, is determined to conquer Vallabhgarh alongside Senapati's aid. His intentions introduce a new layer of intrigue to the tale. Hold tight for an exhilarating escapade filled with power play, concealed truths, and turns that'll leave you at the edge of your seat."

'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

