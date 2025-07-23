Uditaa Goswami to hubby Mohit Suri: You’re a star make, you don’t need stars to shine

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Former actress Uditaa Goswami showcased her admiration for her filmmaker-husband Mohit Suri's creative integrity in making his latest release Saiyaara. She went on to acknowledge his sacrifices and hard-earned success.

Uditaa took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures. The first featured Mohit with his children. The other two had photographs of the couple.

She took to the caption section and playfully expressed her love for her husband’s quirks and talents

Uditaa said: “Mohit Suri, I honestly don’t know where to begin—it feels a little strange saying this out loud because we usually keep things private.”

“At home, I rarely express my appreciation; I’m more often the one giving reminders: “Turn off the lights,” “Switch off the AC,” “Hang your wet towel,” “Give me some attention,” “Stop watching TV or playing games on your phone…” And when I ask for help around the house, you say, “All I know is how to make movies.” Well, that, you definitely do.”

She said that this moment didn’t come easy.

“It’s the result of years of patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, sleepless nights, and the quiet insecurity of waiting for your time—while still holding on to the belief that you were good enough. You wanted our kids to witness the highs you once had, to feel proud of their father. And now, you haven’t just reached that point—you’ve surpassed it. They can see it. We all can,” Uditaa said.

The former actress, who has worked in movies such as “Aksar”, “Aggar”, “Paap” and “Zeher,” credited Mohit for the roaring success of his latest release “Saiyaara” starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. She went on to talk about his dedication in rebuilding everything from scratch.

“I know people love taking credit when something big succeeds, but when it comes to #Saiyaara, it’s all you. I’m not vain enough to believe otherwise. You sacrificed a lot to pursue your vision—turned down so many tempting offers, started fresh, and rebuilt everything from the ground up.”

Tagging her husband as a “star maker”, she added: “You’re a star maker—you don’t need stars to shine, and you’ve never compromised on your creative integrity. It should always be your way. And I hope this film shows everyone just how powerful that can be. That said… don’t forget: you still have to come home, hang your wet towel, and switch off the AC!”

