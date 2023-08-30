With Udhayanidhi rallies, DMK kick-starts election campaign for 2024 LS polls

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The ruling DMK has kick-started its election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the party's youth wing state secretary and Tamil Nadu minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin commencing his public campaigns.



The young leader, who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin began the campaign from August 19 at Kancheepuram which saw a huge public participation.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, is conducting the campaigns under the guise of mobilising the party district and local units for the ensuing state conference of the DMK youth wing. The conference will be held on December 17 at Salem, which is incidentally the turf of AIADMK supreme leader and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Sources in the DMK told IANS that Udhayanidhi Stalin is keen to go for a round of political campaign ahead of the state conference of the party's youth wing as this would galvanise the party machinery much before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections for 2024.

Since the commencement of the campaign on August 19 at Kancheepuram, Udhayanidhi Stalin has traversed through 10 districts and has gone hammer and tongs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

According to sources in the DMK, there is a huge turnout in each of his programmes and with a distinct oratory style, the DMK scion is attacking the Centre and Narendra Modi in particular.

In many public venues, he had displayed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani travelling together in a chartered aircraft. He is also speaking at the venues with relevant facts and figures to corner the BJP and its ally AIADMK.

The DMK leadership is also banking on the seniority and experience of leaders like S. Duraimurugan, Thangam Thenarasu, P.K. Sekar Babu, K.N. Nehru and K. Ponmudi to galvanise the party cadres and sympathisers along with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The party is also highlighting the Dravidian model of governance and is challenging AIADMK on the basis of facts and figures during the previous regime of AIADMK and the present government.

--IANS

aal/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.